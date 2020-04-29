Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being “much better than any other country in the world”, Reuters reported.

The Twitter comments came amid warnings from state public health officials that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity.

“The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of coronavirus is that our testing is sooo much better than any other country in the world,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Other countries are way behind us in testing, and therefore show far fewer cases.”

A Reuters tally shows the United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed cases at more than a million, with total deaths topping 58,000 by late Tuesday.

Cases exceeded 3.1 million worldwide, with more than 216,000 deaths, Reuters calculations show.

