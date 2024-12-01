Trump has decided to appoint his son-in-law as an advisor on the Middle East

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday his intention to appoint businessman Massad Boulos as his senior advisor on the Middle East.

According to News.Az , the politician made the announcement on his Truth Social page."Massad is an experienced lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world with extensive international experience, <...> a negotiator, and an unwavering supporter of peace in the Middle East," Trump stated.The entrepreneur was a strong supporter of the elected president during his campaign.It is worth noting that Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent, Massad Boulos, is Trump's son-in-law. In 2022, Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Massad's son, Michael Boulos.Earlier, Trump announced his intention to appoint another son-in-law, businessman Charles Kushner, as U.S. Ambassador to France. Charles' son, Jared Kushner, is married to Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.

