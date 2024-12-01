Trump has decided to appoint his son-in-law as an advisor on the Middle East
Donald Trump (Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday his intention to appoint businessman Massad Boulos as his senior advisor on the Middle East.According to News.Az, the politician made the announcement on his Truth Social page.
"Massad is an experienced lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world with extensive international experience, <...> a negotiator, and an unwavering supporter of peace in the Middle East," Trump stated.
The entrepreneur was a strong supporter of the elected president during his campaign.
It is worth noting that Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent, Massad Boulos, is Trump's son-in-law. In 2022, Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Massad's son, Michael Boulos.
Earlier, Trump announced his intention to appoint another son-in-law, businessman Charles Kushner, as U.S. Ambassador to France. Charles' son, Jared Kushner, is married to Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.