Trump holds narrow lead over Harris in latest poll ahead of Nov. election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leads Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris by three points in a recent Rasmussen Reports national poll, just days before the 2024 election.

According to the telephone and online survey, 49% of respondents indicated they would vote for the former US president, while 46% would support Harris. Three percent stated they would vote for another candidate, and 2% remain undecided, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The survey was conducted among more than 12,500 likely US voters from October 10 to 29. The margin of sampling error is 1 percentage point.A previous survey released by Rasmussen Reports on October 25 found Trump leading Harris by 2 percentage points.The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5.

