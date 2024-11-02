Yandex metrika counter

Trump holds narrow lead over Harris in latest poll ahead of Nov. election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leads Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris by three points in a recent Rasmussen Reports national poll, just days before the 2024 election.

According to the telephone and online survey, 49% of respondents indicated they would vote for the former US president, while 46% would support Harris. Three percent stated they would vote for another candidate, and 2% remain undecided, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The survey was conducted among more than 12,500 likely US voters from October 10 to 29. The margin of sampling error is 1 percentage point.

A previous survey released by Rasmussen Reports on October 25 found Trump leading Harris by 2 percentage points.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5.

