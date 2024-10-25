Trump holds slight lead over Harris in final weeks before US election: Poll

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump currently holds a narrow lead over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, according to the latest daily tracking poll by Rasmussen Reports.

According to the poll, if the election were held today, 49% of responders would vote for Trump and 47% would vote for Harris, News.Az reports.That said, 2% of the survey participants say they’d vote for some other candidate and 3% are undecided.The poll was conducted on October 20-23 with over 3,400 Americans participating. The margin of sampling error is one percentage point.The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

News.Az