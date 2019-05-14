Trump hosts iftar dinner at White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted an iftar dinner at the White House on Monday to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu Agency reports.

The fast-breaking meal gathered ambassadors, including Turkish ambassador Serdar Kilic, and members of the diplomatic corps representing nations with large Muslim populations.

"Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims here in the United States and all across the world," Trump said.

Muslims all over the world observe the fast from dawn to dusk during this month. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims believe that it was during this period that Allah revealed the Quran, the Muslim holy book, to Prophet Muhammad.

"Ramadan is a time when people join forces in pursuit of hope, tolerance and peace," Trump said.

In his remarks, the president also recalled recent attacks on places of worship, citing the New Zealand mosque attacks, the attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka and the synagogue attacks in Pittsburgh and California.

"In their blessed memory, we resolve to defeat the evils of terrorism and religious persecution so that all people can worship without fear, pray without danger, and live by the faith that flows from their heart," Trump said.

"Wish all the people around the world Ramadan Kareem," he said, concluding his speech.

News.Az

