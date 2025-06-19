Trump hosts Pakistan army chief, praises role in averting war with India

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir salutes after laying wreath on the martyrs’ monument during a guard of honour ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. File / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday in an unprecedented meeting that could further strain relations with India, amid ongoing controversy over Trump’s claim that he intervened to halt last month’s conflict between the two nuclear-armed South Asian rivals.

The lunch meeting was the first time a US president had hosted the head of Pakistan's army, widely regarded as the most powerful figure in the country, at the White House unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump said he was honoured to meet Munir and that they had discussed Iran, which he said Pakistan knew better than most. Trump told reporters he had thanked Munir for ending the war with India, for which he also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he spoke to on Tuesday night.

"Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war," Trump told reporters.

Pakistan's military said in a statement that the two discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during the two-hour meeting and also exchanged views on tensions between Israel and Iran.

"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," the army said.

Munir had been expected to press Trump not to enter Israel's war with Iran and seek a ceasefire, Pakistani officials and experts said.

A section of Pakistan's embassy in Washington represents Iran's interests in the United States, as Tehran does not have diplomatic relations with the US.

Pakistan has condemned Israel's airstrikes against Iran, saying they violate international law and threaten regional stability.

The meeting represented a major boost in US-Pakistan ties, which had largely languished under Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden, as both courted India as part of efforts to push back against China.

Asked earlier what he wanted to achieve from meeting Munir, Trump told reporters: "Well, I stopped a war ... I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India.

"But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side, Modi from the India side and others," he said. "They were going at it - and they're both nuclear countries. I got it stopped."

