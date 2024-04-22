Trump hush-money trial kicks off with opening statements in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump on Monday will hear prosecutors explain why his alleged cover-up of a hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign broke the law, as the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president begins in New York, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential candidate will also make their opening statement in what may be the only one of Trump's four criminal prosecutions to go to trial before his Nov. 5 election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Prosecutors say Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier deceived voters in the waning days of Trump's 2016 campaign, when his candidacy was struggling from other revelations of sexual misbehavior.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies having had a sexual encounter with Daniels.

On Monday morning, Trump called for his supporters to peacefully protest.

"America Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

The case is seen by many legal experts as the least consequential of the Trump prosecutions. A guilty verdict would not bar him from taking office, but it could hurt his candidacy.

News.Az