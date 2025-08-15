Trump: "I’m doing this to save a lot of lives"

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump said he is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska not for personal gain, but to try to save lives amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Trump said, “I’m not doing this for my health… I’d like to focus on our country, but I’m doing this to save a lot of lives," News.Az reports, citing foreign media

He also warned that Russia would face “very severe” consequences if Putin does not agree to end the conflict, referring to potential economic measures against Moscow.

News.Az