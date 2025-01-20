Trump instructs aides to arrange phone call with Putin after inauguration

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly instructed his team to set up a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the days following his inauguration on January 20, according to sources.

"Donald Trump has directed his aides to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the days after he’s sworn in, with one goal of the conversation to discuss an in-person meeting in the coming months to try to end the war in Ukraine," said people familiar with the matter, News.az reports, citing CNN. Trump had promised as a candidate to end the conflict within a day of being sworn in. But on the eve of his inauguration, with little to indicate the nearly three-year war is on the verge of concluding, it’s almost certain he’ll break that vow.Instead, Trump and his team hope to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be realized within the first months days of his presidency — including by speaking directly with Putin.Officials on Trump’s national security team began working toward a call with Putin several weeks ago. It’s unclear whether a date for the conversation has been finalized.Once Trump enters office, US and Russian officials can begin work in earnest on setting up an in-person meeting. The incoming president has said talks were already being arranged, but the Kremlin said it would wait until Trump was in office to being formal preparations. Switzerland and Serbia have both said they’d be willing to host.

News.Az