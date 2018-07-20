Trump invites Putin to Washington this fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump hopes to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin in Washington this fall, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

"President Trump asked (national security adviser John Bolton) to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," Sanders tweeted Thursday, hours after Trump tweeted he is "looking forward" to meeting again with Putin to "begin implementing" issues they discussed during their summit earlier this week.

The invitation was extended to Putin by Bolton earlier on Thursday, according to a National Security Council spokesman.

