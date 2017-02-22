Trump is ready to make a deal with Russia – White house

+ ↺ − 16 px

United States President Donald trump is ready to make a deal with Russia.

This was stated by the speaker of the White house Sean Spicer, APA reports quoting CBS News.

If trump can make a deal with Russia, he will try to do it, answered the question at the briefing Spicer.

“He (tramp – ed.) understands that if he can find a common position on the fight against ISIS, the economy grows, he will try. If it is in the interests of the United States, he’ll make a deal,” said the speaker.

Earlier, Vice-President Mike Pence saidthat the U.S. would “bring Russia to justice” and to demand the implementation of the Minsk agreements even at the time, as trump is looking for a common language with Russia.

News.Az

