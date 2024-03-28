Trump leads Biden by 5 points in new national poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden by five points nationally in the 2024 White House race, New York Post reports citing Fox News survey.

Shows the ex-commander in chief leading the incumbent 50% to 45% in a head-to-head rematch of the 2020 election. It represents the largest lead Trump, 77, has had over Biden, 81, in a Fox News national poll, according to the outlet. Trump maintains his edge over Biden even in a hypothetical five-way race. With third-party candidates included in the survey, 43% of registered voters indicated they would back Trump, while 38% said they would vote for Biden.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. received 12% support – a three-pont drop from November – and Green Party and unaffiliated candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West received 2%. The poll also found that just 22% of respondents said they are “better off” than four years ago. More than half of respondents – 52% – said they are “worse off.” More voters trusted Trump over Biden on issues related to immigration – by 18 points – and the economy – by 15 points, whereas the incumbent is more trusted on issues related to election integrity – by 6 points – and health care – by 3 points. The four issues were rated as the top concerns for voters heading into November, according to the poll.

The president’s overall job rating was measured at a lowly 41% – a one-point drop from last month – with 58% disapproving of his performance as commander in chief. The survey of more than 1,000 registered voters was conducted between March 22 and March 25 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

News.Az