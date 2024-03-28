Trump leads Biden by 5 points in new national poll
Former President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden by five points nationally in the 2024 White House race, New York Post reports citing Fox News survey.
Shows the ex-commander in chief leading the incumbent 50% to 45% in a head-to-head rematch of the 2020 election. It represents the largest lead Trump, 77, has had over Biden, 81, in a Fox News national poll, according to the outlet. Trump maintains his edge over Biden even in a hypothetical five-way race. With third-party candidates included in the survey, 43% of registered voters indicated they would back Trump, while 38% said they would vote for Biden.
Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. received 12% support – a three-pont drop from November – and Green Party and unaffiliated candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West received 2%. The poll also found that just 22% of respondents said they are “better off” than four years ago. More than half of respondents – 52% – said they are “worse off.” More voters trusted Trump over Biden on issues related to immigration – by 18 points – and the economy – by 15 points, whereas the incumbent is more trusted on issues related to election integrity – by 6 points – and health care – by 3 points. The four issues were rated as the top concerns for voters heading into November, according to the poll.
The president’s overall job rating was measured at a lowly 41% – a one-point drop from last month – with 58% disapproving of his performance as commander in chief. The survey of more than 1,000 registered voters was conducted between March 22 and March 25 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.