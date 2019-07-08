Trump, Macron discuss Iran's nuclear program: White House
- 09 Jul 2019 02:27
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 139962
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/trump-macron-discuss-irans-nuclear-program-white-house Copied
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran’s threat to ramp up enrichment of uranium, the White House said, Tren
“They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the Middle East,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.
News.Az