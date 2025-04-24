Trump meme coin surges after special event offer to top investors

The price of Donald Trump's cryptocurrency has soared after the US president promised to host two special events for its top investors.

The website for the $Trump meme coin says its 220 biggest holders will be invited to a private gala dinner with the president on 22 May, describing it as the "most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world," News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to crypto trading platform Coinbase, $Trump jumped by more than 70% after the announcement. But it remains well below the record high of more than $74 (£42.40) reached shortly after its launch in January.

The digital currency is one of several crypto-related ventures launched by businesses linked to Trump, who has called himself the "crypto president".

As well as the gala dinner, which will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC, there will be "an ultra-exclusive private VIP reception with the President" for the top 25 coin holders, the coin's website said.

Trump tokens in circulation are currently worth a total of around $2.5bn. They were first released just days before his inauguration on 20 January.

The move was criticised by several people in the crypto industry, with some calling it "a stunt".