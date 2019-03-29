Trump, Moon to meet in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

United States President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, are set to meet for a summit next month, CNN reported.

Moon and Trump are scheduled to hold talks April 11 in Washington to "discuss the latest developments regarding the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) as well as bilateral matters," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Their face-to-face will take place a little more than a month after Trump held his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.

News.Az

News.Az