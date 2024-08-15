Trump, Musk AI dance - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

American billionaire Elon Musk shared a video on the social network X of two dancing men, to whom a neural network added the faces of Musk himself and the US presidential candidate, former US leader Donald Trump, News.az reports.

“Haters will say that this is artificial intelligence,” Musk wrote, commenting on the video processed by the neural network.In the caption to the video, the entrepreneur also asked readers to confirm that he and Trump have “great moves.”

