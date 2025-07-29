Trump: New US sanctions on Russia if Ukraine war isn’t over in 10 days

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump reinforced threats he made the day before against Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Putin had exactly 10 days to negotiate a peace deal or face sanctions.

"But we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put up, it may or may not affect them, but it could," Trump added.

Trump’s comments highlight some skepticism over whether his threat to levy 100% tariffs and secondary tariffs on third-party nations that purchase Russian oil will do much to impact Putin’s decision calculus when it comes to his war aims in Ukraine.

U.S. purchases from Moscow are already significantly reduced due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with U.S. imports from Russia totaling just $3 billion in 2024, down 34.2% from 2023, according to government data.

The figures reportedly represent less than 1% of Russia’s total exports, but what could impact Moscow’s war efforts is the effect of tariffs targeting the $192 billion that Russia profited from foreign oil sales in 2024.

