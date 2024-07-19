Trump officially accepts nomination as Republican presidential candidate – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump has officially accepted the Republican Party’s nomination as its presidential candidate in his first speech since surviving an attempted assassination, News.Az reports.

"Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump declared on Thursday during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he stated, referencing the assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.During the rally, a lone 20-year-old gunman opened fire, striking Trump in his right ear and critically injuring two rally attendees while killing a third.Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the assassination attempt. The suspected shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

