Trump officially kicks off 2020 presidential campaign at rally in Florida

US President Donald Trump at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday officially launched his 2020 re-election campaign, as Democratic rivals prepare for their first primary debate amid inter-party clashes over possible impeachment, Sputnik reports.

A Quinnipiac University Poll revealed on Tuesday that voters in the US state of Florida would choose any of the top six Democratic presidential candidates rather than give the 45th US president another term in office.

Trump has rejected early survey results, however, noting that in 2016 almost every poll picked Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to win, stressing that "our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States".

