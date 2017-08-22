Trump: our army no longer be used to construct democracies abroad

The US will no longer use its military might to construct democracies in other parts of the world, US President Donald Trump said.

"We will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image," he promised, speaking during a press conference in Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, presenting a new integrated strategy for the US approach to South Asia, according to AzVision.

He also noted that the US is not asking others to change their way of life.

According to the President, the US has spent too much time, energy, money, and most importantly lives, trying to rebuild countries in its own image.

Trump also said that a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan would create a vacuum that terrorists would instantly fill, adding that the US will not talk about numbers of troops or its plans for further military activities.

"Another critical part of the South Asia strategy for America is to further develop its strategic partnership with India," CNN cited Trump as saying.

"For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror," the President added.

News.Az

News.Az