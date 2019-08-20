Trump plans to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan envoy to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to the position of ambassador to Russia, The New York Time reported, citing an anonymous administration official. The State Department has declined to comment on the report, while the White House hasn’t responded, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Sullivan was appointed to his current position by Trump in 2017 and was confirmed by the Senate with 94 votes out of 100. During the confirmation hearing, he emphasized his harsh stance towards Russia, including on the alleged interference in the 2016 election, which Moscow vehemently denies.

At the same time, he doesn't have much experience in communicating with Russia, apart from recently meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to discuss arms control in light of the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

If he is successfully approved by the Senate this time, the deputy secretary of state will be replacing Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., who is scheduled to leave his post on 3 October 2019.

News.Az

News.Az