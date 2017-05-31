Trump praises US-Azerbaijani partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I value the partnership the US and Azerbaijan have built together over the last quarter of the century."

US President Donald Trump has sent a welcome letter to the participants of the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference and the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition in Baku, AzVision reports.

The US president conveyed his best wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of the country on the occasion of this annual exhibition and conference in Baku.

“I value the partnership the US and Azerbaijan have built together over the last quarter of the century and look forward to its continued growth,” Trump said in his letter.

News.Az

News.Az