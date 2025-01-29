Trump proposes federal worker buyouts to cut government workforce

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has offered buyout packages to almost all federal workers who do not want to return to the office, a major move designed to shrink the US government.

In an email sent to millions of employees on Tuesday, his administration told workers they had to decide by 6 February whether they wanted to be part of a "deferred resignation program", News.az reports, citing BBC. If they agreed to leave their jobs by that date, the message said, they would receive about eight months of salary as a severance package.The Trump administration expects up to 10% of employees to accept the offer, or around 200,000 of the more than two million workers the federal government employs, according to CBS News.Senior Trump officials told US media that the buyouts could save the government up to $100bn (£80bn).Workers wishing to take the deal on Tuesday were asked to reply to the email with the word "resign" written into the subject line. The offer includes both pay and benefits for workers until 30 September.Certain employees did not receive the offer, including postal workers, members of the military, immigration officials, and some national security workers, according to the email.The message from the Office of Personnel Management, the government's HR agency, on Tuesday evening also warned of future downsizing that could impact those who choose to stay."We cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity," it reads.The email follows Trump's earlier announcement that federal employees who had been working remotely since the Covid pandemic would be required to return to the office five days a week.

