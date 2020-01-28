Trump releases long-awaited Mid-East peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital, BBC reports.

He proposed what he called "a realistic" two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.

Standing alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Mr. Trump said his plan "could be the last opportunity' for Palestinians".

Palestinians have already all but rejected the leaked proposals.

The blueprint, which has been shrouded in secrecy, was drafted under the stewardship of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Branded by some as the "deal of the century", the plan aims to solve one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

Israel has thanked the US for its proposals, but Palestinians rejected it in advance, calling it biased.

Thousands of Palestinians protested in the Gaza Strip earlier on Tuesday, while the Israeli military deployed reinforcements in the occupied West Bank.

After holding talks with Mr. Trump in Washington on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the president as "the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House".

"The deal of the century is the opportunity of a century, and we're not going to pass it by," he said.

Israeli officials said Mr. Netanyahu would fly to Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz, who also met Mr. Trump on Monday, called the plan "a significant and historic milestone".

Palestinian leaders rejected the plan in advance, saying it sought to impose permanent Israeli rule over the West Bank.

"The US administration will not find a single Palestinian who supports this project," the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. "Trump's plan is the plot of the century to liquidate the Palestinian cause."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called an emergency meeting of the Palestinian leadership over the plan on Tuesday night.

The Palestinians broke off contacts with the Trump administration in December 2017, after Mr. Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.

Since then, the US has ended both bilateral aid for Palestinians and contributions for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

And in November, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US had abandoned its four-decades-old position that Jewish settlements in the West Bank were inconsistent with international law.

The Arab League will convene an urgent meeting on Saturday.

News.Az

News.Az