Trump reveals major Iran MoU will be signed within 48 hours

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President Donald Trump has announced that a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran is finalized and will be signed "within 48 hours."





Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before departing the G7 summit, the president confirmed that the highly anticipated diplomatic agreement has reached its final stages. "It’s in final form," Trump stated, signaling a major breakthrough in international relations following months of intense speculation and diplomatic maneuvering, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, details regarding the formal signing ceremony remain fluid. When pressed by journalists for the exact venue and location of the high-stakes event, the president admitted that logistics are still being finalized, noting, "we haven't determined yet."

The imminent signing is expected to heavily impact global markets and reshape the geopolitical landscape, though the specific terms of the memorandum have not yet been publicly disclosed.

News.Az