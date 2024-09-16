Trump's life ‘in danger’, says Hungary’s Orban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed concern for former President Donald Trump's safety after a possible assassination attempt on September 15.

It is clear that President Trump’s life is in danger, until his victory. We are praying for you, Mr. President!@realDonaldTrump — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) September 16, 2024

In its X post , Orban said: “It is clear that President Trump’s life is in danger, until his victory. We are praying for you, Mr. President!”, News.Az reports.The FBI is investigating the incident, which occurred outside Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The Secret Service reported that an agent fired at the suspect, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, found alongside two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera near the golf club. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric L. Bradshaw confirmed these details, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.On July 11, Orban traveled to Florida to meet with Trump, with whom he considered ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. After completing a 10-day peacekeeping mission, during which the Hungarian prime minister also visited Moscow and Beijing, Orban said that Trump will "solve this problem" if he wins the November election and returns to the White House.

News.Az