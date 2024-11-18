Trump's team permitted a revision of Biden's decision regarding U.S. military strikes against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, may reconsider his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to carry out American weapons strikes deep within Russian territory, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

"I suspect that almost everything will be reviewed," he emphasized. This is how the source answered the question of whether the Trump administration will review Biden's authorization to strike deep into Russian territory using American ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. Democrat Biden will hand over the powers of the head of state to Republican Trump on January 20, 2025."The United States has only one president at any given time. Until midday on January 20, 2025 (that is, until Trump's inauguration - TASS note), that president is Joe Biden. He made the decision to use these missiles. But there is not much time left [before the change of president]," added the representative of the team of the elected American leader.

