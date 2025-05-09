Trump says 80% tariff on China "seems right"

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on China to "open its market" to American goods, asserting that doing so would be "so good" for Beijing.

"CLOSED MARKETS DON'T WORK ANYMORE!!!" Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social. He also added that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods "seems right," but stressing the decision is "up to" US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The comments come ahead of the start of talks on trade and tariffs between American and Chinese officials, which the US announced are scheduled to begin on Saturday in Switzerland.

