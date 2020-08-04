Trump says coronavirus pandemic in US is receding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 pandemic is receding in the United States, US President Donald Trump told a press conference at the White House, according to TASS.

"We are beginning to see evidence of significant progress nationwide," Trump said. The number of positive coronavirus tests dropped nearly 6% compared with last week and the share of positive tests also decreased from 8.7% to 8% during this period, he said. "An encouraging sign, very encouraging, I have to add, that the virus is receding."

According to Trump, the US authorities also expect that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the public "far in advance of the end of the year."

News.Az