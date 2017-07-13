Yandex metrika counter

Trump says he and Putin 'get along very, very well'

"We are a tremendously powerful nuclear power, and so are they."

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he got along "very, very well" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the G-20 summit last week, AOL reports.

"I think we get along very, very well. We are a tremendously powerful nuclear power, and so are they. It doesn't make sense not to have some kind of a relationship," Trump said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

"I think we had an excellent meeting," Trump said.

