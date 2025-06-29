Trump says he likes Musk despite their public spat

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has assured that he has a good attitude towards Elon Musk, despite the exchange of harsh statements between them in early June, News.Az informs via TASS.

"I think he's a great guy," Trump said of Musk, who previously oversaw the federal government's Office of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "I haven't talked to him too much. But I think Elon's a great guy. I know he's always going to be fine," Trump said when asked if he had spoken to Musk recently.

"He's a smart guy. He campaigned with me," Trump added. "But he was a little upset. It was inappropriate." According to the American leader, Musk was unhappy that the current administration had not taken steps to promote the spread of electric cars in the United States. Musk's company Tesla produces electric cars.

"I'm not trying to make sure that everybody has an electric car," Trump added. He explained that even during the election campaign he advocated for Americans to have a choice between buying traditional cars or electric cars.

"I like electric cars. I like his cars (produced by Tesla - TASS note). I think he [Musk] is great," the head of the Washington administration emphasized. At the same time, he added that not everyone likes electric cars, and they should not be imposed.

