Trump says he may lift sanctions on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump will lift sanctions on Iran if Tehran pursues a peaceful policy, the American leader stated this in an interview with the Fox News channel, News.Az informs.

"If they can be peaceful and show us that they are not going to do any more harm, I will lift the sanctions," he said.

According to the president, lifting the sanctions against Iran "will be of great importance." At the same time, Trump effectively admitted the existence of a secret nuclear facility in Iran.

"We knew Iran had many nuclear facilities, probably three major ones plus one," he said.

At the same time, the American leader does not believe that Tehran was able to remove enriched uranium from its nuclear facilities before the US strikes. "No. First of all, it is very difficult to do. It is very dangerous. In addition, no one thought that we would strike the facility in Fordow, because everyone said it was impenetrable. I think there were people at the facility, they say there were cars there. These people tried to concrete the entrance, where the bomb would most likely hit," he added.

News.Az