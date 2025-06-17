Trump says he wants Iran to abandon nuclear programme

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump says he wants a "real end" to Iran's nuclear programme, News.az reports citing BBC's US partner CBS.

Trump says he "didn't say he was looking for a ceasefire" and wants Iran to give up on its nuclear development entirely.

Trump also says he doesn't think Israel will slow its offensive against Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," he says.

He also promises to "come down so hard" on Iran if US interests in the region are targeted.