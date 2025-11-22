Trump says his peace plan not final offer to Ukraine
- 1040860
- Ukraine and Russia at war
- Share https://news.az/news/trump-says-his-peace-plan-not-final-offer-to-ukraine Copied
Source: Xinhua
US President Donald Trump said Washington’s plan of resolving the Ukrainian conflict is not the final offer to the Kyiv government, News.az reports citing CNN.
Trump was asked by a journalist whether his peace plan was the "final offer." "No," Trump replied.
"We would like to get to peace. It should have happened a long time ago," he added. "We are trying to get it [the conflict] ended, one way or the other.".