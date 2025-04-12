Trump says Iran may ease position on nuclear talks

Trump says Iran may ease position on nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Iran's current vulnerabilities, including domestic unrest and international sanctions, could make the country more willing to engage in discussions.

Speaking from Air Force One, Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy but warned of grave consequences if talks fail, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said he would love for Iran to become "a wonderful, great, happy country," but reiterated it must never get a nuclear weapon.

News.Az