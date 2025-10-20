Trump says Israel-Hamas ceasefire still in place after Gaza strikes

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was still in effect after the Israeli military carried out strikes on Gaza over apparent truce violations by the Palestinian armed group, News.az reports, citing France24.

"Yeah, it is," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked if the ceasefire was still in place. He also suggested that Hamas leadership was not involved in any alleged breaches and instead blamed "some rebels within."

"But either way, it's going to be handled properly. It's going to be handled toughly, but properly," Trump added.