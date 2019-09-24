Trump says meeting with North Korea’s Kim ‘could happen soon’

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that a third summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could happen soon, Sputnik reports.

"It could happen soon," Trump told reporters upon arriving at the 74th UN General Assembly in New York City.

Trump and Kim have already held two rounds of face-to-face talks in Hanoi in June 2018 and in Singapore in February 2019. Since then, nuclear talks between them have stalled. Neither the United States nor the United Nations has indicated any moves to lift or ease sanctions targeting North Korea.

However, two weeks ago Trump announced he was dropping his national security adviser John Bolton who had reportedly adamantly opposed moves towards a nuclear settlement with Pyongyang. Last week, Trump replaced Bolton with Robert O’Brien.

