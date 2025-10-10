Trump says no one will be forced to leave Gaza under ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump stated Thursday that his proposedceasefire plan for Gaza ensures that no one will be forced to leave the region.

He emphasized that the agreement is “all finalized and done,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Nobody is going to be forced to leave. It is the opposite.... No, we're not looking to do that at all,” Trump said when asked by a reporter whether Palestinians will be forced to leave Gaza under the US-proposed ceasefire deal.

Trump said the Gaza ceasefire deal has been “all finalized and done” and that he plans to travel to the Middle East this weekend.

“I think it's going to be great. I think the hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it,” he told reporters at the Oval Office.

When asked about plans for international stabilization forces to be deployed in Gaza, Trump said discussions are still ongoing.

“To be determined, really. I think there’s going to be a large group of people determining what it will be, and a group of people funding it—very rich countries are going to be funding it,” he said. “People want to see this work. It's going to work. It's absolutely going to work. And it starts. It's already started.”

