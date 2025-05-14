Trump says Türkiye visit for Ukraine talks a 'possibility'

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it’s a “possibility” he will travel to Türkiye on Thursday for talks on the war in Ukraine.

He also said he was not sure about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans for the talks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“He’d like me to be there, and that’s a possibility,” Trump said. “I don’t know that he [Putin] would be there if I’m not there. We’re going to find out.”

Trump has arrived in Qatar, where he will stay overnight. He plans to travel on Thursday to the UAE for the last leg of his Gulf tour.

