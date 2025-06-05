Trump says US, China to restart trade talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Trump announced that the U.S. and China will resume trade talks following his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It was the first call between the two men since Trump took office for his second term more than four months ago, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent the U.S. side in negotiations.

The Republican president also said Xi “graciously” invited him and first lady Melania Trump to China, and Trump reciprocated with his own invitation for Xi to visit the United States.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Trump initiated the call between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.

Xinhua, the Chinese state media outlet, said Xi asked Trump to “reverse the negative measures” that the U.S. has taken against China. It also reported that Trump said Chinese students were welcome to study in the U.S., although his administration has vowed to revoke some of their visas.

Comparing the bilateral relationship to a big ship, Xi told Trump that the two sides need to steer carefully in a good direction and for them to “eliminate all kinds of interference and even sabotage,” according to Xinhua.

Trump had declared one day earlier that it was difficult to reach a deal with Xi.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" Trump posted Wednesday on his social media site.

