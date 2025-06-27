Trump says US-China trade deal has been signed

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday, without disclosing the details.

"Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said at the One Big Beautiful Bill Event at the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened,” he added.

US and Chinese officials met earlier this month in London to discuss the tariff issue.

In April, the US began implementing significant tariffs on goods imported from China. But in May, the US and China agreed to a broad rollback of punitive tariffs for the initial 90 days.

Trump said the US may sign a deal with India as well.

"We're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one, where we're going to open up India," he added.

The US has collected $88 billion from tariffs, he said, adding: "Isn't that a beautiful thing? 88 billion.”

Promoting Republican tax and spending cuts legislation, Trump said the One Big Beautiful Bill is "one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history" of the US.

The One Big Beautiful Bill will "secure our borders, turbocharge our economy and bring back the American dream," he added.

Following the House's narrow passage of the sweeping legislation last month, Senate Republicans are now racing to pass it with changes before sending it back to the lower chamber for approval.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said earlier Thursday that Trump is working to make sure the bill is signed by his July 4 deadline.

"We expect that bill to be on the president’s desk for signature by July 4th," Leavitt told reporters.

