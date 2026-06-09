Trump says US will declare ‘total victory’ over Iran within two weeks

Trump says US will declare ‘total victory’ over Iran within two weeks

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US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States would declare “total victory” over Iran within the next two weeks, as regional tensions eased following a fresh round of hostilities involving Israel, Iran and Lebanon.

Speaking during a tele-rally for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said Washington was “winning that battle” and predicted a decisive outcome soon, while also linking the development to falling oil prices, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

Trump’s remarks came hours after Iran announced it was ending its attacks on Israel, while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli operations in Lebanon continued. Tehran said Israel and its allies “should have learned” from recent Iranian actions, according to state media.

The latest escalation began after Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut, prompting Iranian missile retaliation and subsequent Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. The exchanges raised fears of a broader regional conflict before Trump called for an immediate halt to fighting, urging both sides on social media to stop hostilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said the fighting with Iran had stopped “for now,” while warning that Israel would respond to any further attacks.

News.Az