Trump says will not meet Iran's Rouhani, maybe in future

Trump says will not meet Iran's Rouhani, maybe in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani"

U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, on Tuesday said has no plans to meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani but signaled he was open to a possible future meeting, Reuters reports.

“Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

News.Az.

News.Az