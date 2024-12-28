Trump seeks US Supreme Court delay on TikTok ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to delay an upcoming TikTok ban while he works on a "political resolution".

His lawyer filed a legal brief on Friday with the court that says Trump "opposes banning TikTok" and "seeks the ability to resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office", News.Az reports, citing BBC. On 10 January, the court will hear arguments on a US law that requires TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social media company to an American firm or face a ban come 19 January - a day before Trump takes office.US officials and lawmakers have accused TikTok and ByteDance of being linked to the Chinese government - which the firms deny.Those allegations of an app that has 170 million users in the US led Congress to pass a bill in April, which President Joe BIden signed into law, that included the divest or ban requirement.TikTok and ByteDance have filed multiple legal challenges against the law, arguing that it threatens American free speech protections, with little success.Now, with no potential buyer materialising, the companies' final chance to derail the ban is via the American high court.While the Supreme Court has previously declined to act on a request for an emergency injunction against the law, it agreed to allow TikTok, ByteDance and the US government to plead their cases on 10 January - just days before the ban is due to take effect.In a court filing on Friday, Trump said that the case represents "an unprecedented, novel, and difficult tension between free-speech rights on one side, and foreign policy and national security concerns on the other".While the filing said that Trump "takes no position on the underlying merits of this dispute", it added that pushing back the 19 January deadline would grant Trump "the opportunity to pursue a political resolution" to the matter without having to resort to the court.The US justice department has argued that alleged Chinese links to TikTok present a national security threat - and multiple state governments have raised concerns about the popular social media app.

News.Az