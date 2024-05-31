Trump set to challenge hush money trial verdict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche confirmed Thursday that they plan to appeal the guilty verdict in the hush money trial that marked the first time a US president, past or present, was convicted of a crime, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Blanche said that they would first pursue post-trial motions and, if unsuccessful, proceed with the appeal process following the sentencing.Speaking to CNN, Blanche detailed the defense team's plans to challenge the verdict and said that they were "prepared for a conviction" and would "vigorously fight" by filing motions before Judge Juan Merchan in the coming weeks."If that is not successful, then as soon as we can appeal, we will," he added, explaining that the New York process involves sentencing first, followed by an appeal. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.Blanche told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that the legal team would present their concerns to Judge Merchan, highlighting what they believed made the trial unfair. These include adult film actor Stormy Daniels' testimony and their belief that the jury overlooked “flaws” in former Trump fixer Michael Cohen's testimony.The defense will also argue that the timing of the trial was "really unfair" to Trump.Blanche mentioned on Fox News that they had been asserting for over a year that a fair trial in Manhattan was impossible, and the trial played out as they had anticipated.He pointed out the extensive publicity leading up to the trial, saying: "Every single person on the jury knew Donald Trump either as president, as a candidate, or from 'The Apprentice.' So, I don't accept that this was a fair place to try President Trump.""Our system of justice isn't supposed to be a system where every person that walks in the courtroom knows about the case," said Blanche.Trump called the hush money trial "rigged" while speaking outside the courthouse moments after learning he was found guilty on all 34 counts."This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace."Trump on Thursday became the first former US president to be convicted of felony criminal charges in the New York hush money trial and now has a slew of challenges ahead as he aims to win a second term as president of the US.Trump continued to claim that he is not guilty of all 34 counts related to paying off former adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her story of an alleged affair with him from going public during the 2016 presidential election and then covering up that payment as a business expense.

