Trump shares bizarre Gaza AI-video featuring sunbathing with Netanyahu – VIDEO

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu sunbathing in Gaza in an AI-generated video | Screenshot: Truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-created video on his Truth Social platform depicting an imagined future of Gaza under his proposed plan.

The video, which Trump posted without additional comment, uses artificial intelligence to visualize a transformed Gaza landscape according to his recently revealed plan of temporarily relocating Gazans to neighboring Arab countries to allow for massive reconstruction, News.Az reports, citing Israel Hayom.

The video includes surreal scenes, such as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu sunbathing, amidst an environment of partying and dollar bills flooding the area after the war's reconstruction.

The post comes amid ongoing discussions about American involvement in Middle East peace efforts and reconstruction planning. While the video presents a visual representation of potential development, the administration has not yet released specific details regarding implementation timelines, funding mechanisms, or diplomatic frameworks that would support such initiatives.

The White House has not issued an official statement elaborating on the specific proposals illustrated in the video or how they align with current diplomatic strategies.

News.Az