Trump shortens 50-day deadline for Russia amid Ukraine conflict

In a surprising development during his visit to Scotland, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is reducing the 50-day deadline he previously set for Russia regarding its actions in the Ukraine war.

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Trump expressed disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to the initial deadlinev, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump said. "I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number."

However, Trump did not specify what the new timeframe would be.

The meeting between Trump and Starmer comes amid ongoing international tensions surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

