Trump signs Russia sanctions bill

The sanctions will be revoked only if Moscow completes its obligations.

United States President Donald Trump signed on Tuesday a regulation on the expansion of sanctions against Russia, US Vice President Mike Pence stated during his visit to Georgia, Interfax reported.



The sanctions will be revoked only if Moscow completes its obligations, the vice president told reports in a press conference amid his visit to Tbilisi, Georgia.

"President Trump signed a document on the implementation of sanctions against Russian Federation. We want to abolish them, but this is possible only if Russia fulfills its obligations. However, Russia's recent diplomatic steps, unfortunately, say the opposite," highlighted Pence.

On July 28, US Senate approved a bill that included the provision of additional sanctions against Russia, as well as Iran, and the DPRK.

