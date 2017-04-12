Trump slams Russia for backing 'evil', calls Assad 'an animal'

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Trump on Tuesday said Russia is backing an "evil person" by supporting Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

"Putin is backing a person that's truly an evil person," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo set to air on Wednesday.

"And I think it's very bad for Russia. I think it's very bad for mankind. It's very bad for this world," he said.

Trump further argued that Assad's use of chemical weapons on civilians makes the Syrian leader "an animal."

"But when you drop gas or bombs or barrel bombs -- they have these massive barrels with dynamite and they drop them right in the middle of a group of people. And in all fairness, you see the same kids -- no arms no legs, no face. This is an animal," Trump said.

The White House on Tuesday released an intelligence assessment stating that the administration is “confident” that Assad used sarin gas in a chemical attack against civilians.

The assessment was released in an effort to push back on Moscow's attempt of “disinformation” about the origins of the attack.



“It’s clear the Russians are trying to cover up what happened there," a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

Last week the U.S. launched a missile strike at a Syrian airfield, believed to be the source of the gas attack.

News.Az

News.Az