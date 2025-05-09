Trump suggests cutting China tariff rate ahead of key talks

US President Donald Trump has proposed cutting tariffs on goods from China, in his latest comment to signal interest in de-escalating the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

"80% Tariff on China seems right," Trump wrote on social media on Friday, ahead of trade talks between the two countries in Switzerland, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying also struck a confident note ahead of the meetings, saying Beijing had "full confidence" in its ability to manage trade issues with the US.

Since January, Trump has hit items from China with new import taxes of 145%, sending shockwaves through financial markets and driving down trade between the two countries.

On Friday, official figures for April showed China's exports to the US fell by more than 20% compared to a year earlier. But at the same time its total exports rose by a better-than-expected 8.1%.